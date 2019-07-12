Tholi Ekadashi 2019: Significance, rituals, mantras to chant on the occasion Ekadashi

Tholi Ekadashi considered to be one among auspicious festivals in the Hindu community is being observed by the people with full devotion. Tholi Ekadashi also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

People who celebrate the festival keep fast and sing bhajans dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

The festival is mainly celebrated by Vaishnavas, another group of people in the Hindu community who consider Lord Vishnu as their supreme God and offer prayers to him on this occasion.

The day also marks the change in day time and night time. Beginning from Tholi Ekadashi, day time starts decreasing and night time starts increasing, which means the day's starts getting shorter and night starts getting lengthy.

According to Hindu beliefs, one day for Gods is equal to one year of human life, which means the first six months of a Hindu year is considered as one morning for Indian Gods and the last six months of a Hindu year is considered to be one night for Hindu Gods.

Therefore, Tholi Ekadashi, which is the first of 26 Ekadashi's falls in the Monsoon period marks the beginning of the sleeping time for Gods.

Whereas, Lord Maha Vishnu's sleeping period beings from Shayan Mudra which lasts up to 4 months.

Significance of Tholi Ekadashi

The occasion is special for followers of Lord Vishnu who observe this day by offering their prayers to the deity, keeping a vast and singing bhajans to impress God and seek blessings for their wishes. Though people should keep a nirjal (Not consuming water) fast, however, those who are not able to keep it may consume water.

Rituals

People who observe this festival wakes up early on the day, complete their regular routine and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees observe fast and chant mantras, bhajans dedicated to Lord Vishnu including Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram, Vishnu Ashtotaram (108 times), Vishnu Sahasranamavali (1008 times), Govinda Namalu, Anmacharya Sankeertanas and others.

People also recite chapters in Ramayana and Mahabharata and visit temples to offer prayers to Lord Vishnu following proper rituals and method. The process of breaking the fast on Tholi Ekadashi us known as Parana.