SpiceJet announces daily flights connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; check fares

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga, and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020.

Darbhanga, which was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN II, will be the airline's 13th destination under the Aviation Ministry's Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes. The airline is also offering all-inclusive introductory one-way promotional fare starting at Rs. 3,799 on all the routes.

On September 12, Civil Aviation Minister had shared photos of his Darbhanga airport visit and informed about the status of work underway.

"Very happy to see that most of the work at the airport is almost complete. Arrival & departure halls, check-in facility, conveyor belt, etc have already been installed. The remaining work will be completed before the end of October. Spice Jet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN," - Minister Hardeep Puri wrote.

Bookings will start by end September for daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. Flight Operations will begin in first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. This a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar. pic.twitter.com/A6faxQYl9Y — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 12, 2020

The Minister after reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport said that the flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja and expressed that this a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar.

"Spicejet has already been awarded this route under RCS-UDAN," stated the Minister.

Darbhanga is the fifth largest city of Bihar and is also known as Heart of the Mithilanchal.

The airport serves various districts of Mithila region including Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Samastipur, Sitamarhi, Champaran, Saharsa, Purnea and Mithila region of Nepal including Janakpur, Biratnagar, Saptari, Mahottari etc.

Authority of India (AAI) has spent Rs 215 crore on airport development in Bihar in 5 years. Of this, 49 crore rupees have been spent on Darbhanga Airport only.