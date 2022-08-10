Shrikant Tyagi, arrested for bullying Noida woman, expresses regret, says 'she is like my...'

Noida: Shrikant Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday.

Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for abusing a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society in a viral video has broken his silence on the massive controversy. Tyagi was on Tuesday sent on 14-day police remand. He was arrested from Meerut days after Noida Police launched a massive manhunt after the video created a massive furore and the matter reached the upper echelons of the state and Central governments.

Tyagi was seen bullying the woman in the video over her demand to remove Palm trees from the society's common area. The accused abused and even pushed the woman. The police booked him for allegedly outraging the modesty of the woman. The UP government, taking strict action against Tyagi, destroyed his structures allegedly encroaching the society's common area.

While being taken to court, Tyagi expressed regrets and said the woman is like her sister. He claimed the row was a conspiracy to politically decimate him.

"I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi while being taken from the court.

Meanwhile, the police said the MLA sticker Tyagi had been using on his car was allegedly given to him by UP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya.

Elaborating on his arrest, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said Tyagi had been changing his locations and mobile devices, in order to throw the police off his trail. He went to Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Haridwar, and Rishikesh.

He was arrested in Meerut along with three people who had been harbouring him.

With inputs from ANI