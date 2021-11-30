SHOCKING: Bodies of two COVID-19 victims found in Bengaluru hospital mortuary after 15 months

In some shocking news from Bengaluru, the dead bodies of two COVID-19 victims were recovered from the mortuary of a hospital in the tech city more than a year after their death. The incident was reported from ESI Hospital in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar city. As per reports, the patients had died in July 2020.

The bodies were recovered by the housekeeping staff at the ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) Model Hospital mortuary in Bengaluru, who later alerted the authorities. This comes 15 months after they had succumbed to the infection.

The housekeeping staff recovered the rotten bodies on November 26 when they had gone to clean the cold storage and noticed a foul smell emanating from the freezers. The bodies were identified as Durga (40), a resident of Chamarajpet and Muniraju (35), a resident of KP Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Karnataka: Decomposed bodies of two COVID victims were recovered from mortuary of Bengaluru's ESIC Model Hospital, 15 months after they died



"Back then, hospital authorities & BBMP had informed us that the body was cremated," said Sujatha, relative of one of the persons.

Relatives of one of the deceased identified as Durga Sumithra in a statement issued said that her family received a call from the hospital, stating her body was found in a cold freezer. Both the deceased had reportedly been admitted to the ESI hospital after they had tested COVID-19 positive in July 2020.

Later, they succumbed to the virus and their bodies were shifted to an old mortuary to be handed over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for cremation, as per a media report. According to the COVID-19 protocols, the BBMP was to cremate the bodies of the victims.

Meanwhile, the ESI hospital authorities have now come under fire and an investigation has been initiated. The bodies will be handed over to the families once the postmortem formalities are completed.