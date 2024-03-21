SC to hear PIL against practice of political parties promising freebies during polls

The PIL argues for a complete ban on populist measures aimed at garnering undue political favor from voters, citing violations of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the practice of political parties promising freebies during elections on Thursday. This development coincides with the upcoming General Elections commencing on April 19. The PIL also calls for the Election Commission to exercise its authority to freeze election symbols and revoke the registration of parties engaging in such practices.

Recognising the gravity of the issue, the bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and including Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, assured prompt attention to the matter.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay, urged urgent consideration of the plea before the Lok Sabha polls begin. The PIL argues for a complete ban on populist measures aimed at garnering undue political favor from voters, citing violations of the Constitution.

It also contends that the distribution of irrational freebies from public funds before elections unfairly influences voters and compromises the integrity of the electoral process.

The petitioner argues that this practice poses a significant threat to democratic values and undermines the essence of the Constitution by equating it to bribery, funded by the public treasury, to secure political power.

Additionally, the petition seeks an amendment to the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968, stipulating that political parties cannot promise or distribute irrational freebies using public funds before elections.