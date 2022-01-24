Punjab assembly elections 2022: Captain Amarinder Singh to contest polls from home turf Patiala

Amid the current battle of the political parties for the upcoming polls, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that he will be contesting the assembly elections in the state from his home turf Patiala Urban.

Announcing that he will be contesting the Punjab assembly elections 2022 from Patiala Uban, Amarinder Singh said that he is not willing to leave his home and will seek out votes on the achievements of his previous government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi led- government of India.

While announcing his candidature, Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Will contest from Patiala, won’t leave my family’s home of 300 years. Will seek votes on my own government’s achievements and Narendra Modi’s government’s accomplishments at Centre.”

'Will contest from Patiala, won't leave my family’s home of 300 years. Will seek votes on my own govt's achievements & @narendramodi govt's accomplishments at Centre.": @capt_amarinder @plcpunjab pic.twitter.com/VNBJoIqvES — Raveen Thukral (@RT_Media_Capt) January 22, 2022

Captain Amarinder Singh was the former Chief Minister of Punjab, and resigned from his position just a few months ahead of the assembly polls, in September 2021. After his departure from the Congress party, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the new chief minister of Punjab.

Amarinder Singh has a stronghold over the Patiala Urban seat in Punjab and has been winning the polls from this seat since 2002. After resigning from Congress, Singh formed his own political party named the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and the likelihood of Congress winning Patiala again has reduced.

After an internal tussle with senior party leaders in the Punjab Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh gave his resignation from the CM post as well as the Congress party. Now, Singh is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with former rivals BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

According to the opinion poll held by Zee News for the Punjab elections 2022, the battle for the state is expected to be a close call between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress party, while SAD is expected to lag behind both parties with a slightly lower number of seats.

The Punjab assembly polls 2022 are set to commence from February 20, in a single phase. The counting of the votes in Punjab will take place on March 10.