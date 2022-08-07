Noida: Supertech Twin Towers demolition unlikely on August 21, know why

Supertech Twin Towers - File Photo

The demolition of Supertech’s twin towers at Emerald Court, scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21, is in all likelihood set to get deferred. This is because of a meeting of stakeholders -- on when when to begin ‘charging’ the building -- concluding without a consensus.

According to officials in the know of the developments, the charging - filling of explosives in columns of the skeletal structures - process was to begin on Tuesday (August 2) and it would have taken around 15 days for the job to be completed safely. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of August 28 for the demolition, which give a seven-day buffer.

The decision on starting the ‘charging’ process is now likely to to be taken only after August 9, when the Central Bureau Research Institute completes its vetting exercise and gives its report to the Noida Authority, which is the nodal agency for the demolition process, according to sources quoted by Times of India.

The meeting held on Saturday, convened on the instructions of the Supreme Court, concluded with the CBRI seeking additional information from Edifice Engineering, the company tasked with the demolition, and Supertech on dust control and debris management.

According to sources, demolition firm Edifice Engineering, which has been hired by developer Supertech Group, was yet to provide replies to queries of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), whose approval is needed for the charging process to start.

"Once a few pending reports are submitted to CBRI and CBRI gives its go ahead, the charging process would begin," a Noida Authority official told PTI.

The Noida Authority would be officially reviewing the status of the project on August 6 after which the further course of action could be shared, the official added.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, according to officials.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers were ordered to be brought down last August by the Supreme Court, which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

On May 17, the top court had fixed the demolition for August 21, with a cushion that ends on August 28, the last date for completion of the demolition process keeping in mind the extension order. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

The demolition of the towers, located in Sector 93A, was initially supposed to take place on May 22. The Supreme Court had on August 30 last year, directed the demolition of the towers Apex and Ceyane in Supertech’s Emerald Court for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.