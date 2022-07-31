NIA raids 13 locations in six states in case related to ISIS activities

As part of its ongoing investigation into possible ties to ISIS, the NIA searched the houses of 13 people in six different states on Sunday. An investigation is underway in six different states: Madhya Pradesh; Gujarat; Bihar; Karnataka; Maharashtra; and Uttar Pradesh, as well as other nearby regions.

Searches were carried out in the states of Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal) and Uttar Pradesh (Deoband), as well as the states of Gujarat (Bharuch), Rajasthan (Surat), Gujarat (Ahmedabad), Bihar (Arariya), Karnataka (Bhatkal) and Tumkur City (Tumkur City). The case was registered suo-moto by NIA on June 25, 2022, under sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

Incriminating papers and material have been seized as a result of today's search.

Investigations are continuing into the case's more details. Since Thursday morning, a number of places in Bihar, including Nalanda, have been raided in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case, which has ties to the extremist group Popular Front of India (PFI).

A week had passed by when these searches were carried out, according to NIA sources, after the agency had lodged a case and begun an extensive investigation.

People affiliated with the Social Democratic Party of India are said to own the properties where these searches are taking place.

The NIA team has been conducting raids for the last three hours and has searched the whole residence.

A large number of persons have been detained thus far, as reported by reliable sources. The location has been well guarded by a large number of police officers.

According to an order from the Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which ordered the NIA to take over investigation from Bihar Police, the NIA registered the case on July 22 night.

An investigation by the Bihar Police into a PFI "terror module" led to the arrests of 3 individuals suspected of having connections with both the organisation and their own intentions to engage in "anti-India" actions.

(With inputs from ANI)