‘Never in my life…’: CM Ashok Gehlot’s big statement on speculated Rajasthan Congress formulae | Photo: ANI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has rejected outright that there is any “formulae” part of the Congress tradition amid rift between him and party rival Sachin Pilot. Gehlot’s statement came ahead of crunch talks with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Pilot on Monday on the Rajasthan deadlock.

“Never in my life have I seen a tradition in Congress that a leader demands something or high command asks him what post he wants,” Gehlot said after arriving in the national capital when the media asked him about various Gehlot-Pilot “formulae” in speculation. Rubbishing the talks, he said they were the media’s creation and the stories may be planted by some leaders.

“The High Command and Congress party are so strong that such a situation will never arise where an offer is made to pacify someone. It has never happened, it will never happen...,” the Rajasthan CM added.

The crucial Congress meeting comes on the back of Pilot’s “ultimatum” to the Gehlot government over his three demands. Pilot has warned of a statewide agitation if the demands are not met by month end. One of the demands is a high-level inquiry into alleged scams during former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s tenure.

(Inputs from IANS)