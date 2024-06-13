Did Anushka Sharma get angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match? Viral video shows her shouting at...

Anushka Sharma's video getting angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match goes viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma was recently in New York to support her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. The actress' video flashed on the jumbotron as she winced after Virat's exit or celebrated after India's win. However. now, another video of the actress is going viral on social media wherein she can be seen fuming with anger.

A fan video shot in the VIP stand shows Anushka Sharma aggressively talking to a man in the stand. She seems upset, bringing the man's attention to something behind them. The actress was seen wearing a blue striped shirt and the video is now going viral on social media.

Anushka Sharma's fans wonder what's up and who is she shouting at. “Bhabi ji gusse me h (She is upset)," noticed a person. Another fan wrote, "She's looking like her character Aarfa of Sultan Movie." Another comment read, “Aggressive h bhai Virat se bhi jadha. Camera accha hua time se hata liya (She's more aggressive than Virat. Good you removed the camera on time).” Another user wrote, "The whole family is aggressive." Another commented, "Who is she getting angry at?"

On Sunday, all eyes were on Team India for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. Despite a poor performance by Virat Kohli, India won the match by 6 runs. The victory was followed by another win against the USA in the T20 WC 2024 match, which took place on June 12.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child Akaay. The couple announced their son's birth with a cute Instagram post. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic is yet to get a release date.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.