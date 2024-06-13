Twitter
Meet only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, gave more hits than all three combined, still cut fees by 90% in...

Did Anushka Sharma get angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match? Viral video shows her shouting at...

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

Zepto touches Rs 292410000000 mark, aiming to get Rs 54300000000 from…

Bollywood

Did Anushka Sharma get angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match? Viral video shows her shouting at...

Anushka Sharma's video getting angry during India vs Pakistan T20 WC 2024 match goes viral on social media.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Anushka Sharma was recently in New York to support her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. The actress' video flashed on the jumbotron as she winced after Virat's exit or celebrated after India's win. However. now, another video of the actress is going viral on social media wherein she can be seen fuming with anger. 

A fan video shot in the VIP stand shows Anushka Sharma aggressively talking to a man in the stand. She seems upset, bringing the man's attention to something behind them. The actress was seen wearing a blue striped shirt and the video is now going viral on social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anushka Sharma's fans wonder what's up and who is she shouting at. “Bhabi ji gusse me h (She is upset)," noticed a person. Another fan wrote, "She's looking like her character Aarfa of Sultan Movie." Another comment read, “Aggressive h bhai Virat se bhi jadha. Camera accha hua time se hata liya (She's more aggressive than Virat. Good you removed the camera on time).” Another user wrote, "The whole family is aggressive." Another commented, "Who is she getting angry at?" 

On Sunday, all eyes were on Team India for the much-awaited T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan. Despite a poor performance by Virat Kohli, India won the match by 6 runs. The victory was followed by another win against the USA in the T20 WC 2024 match, which took place on June 12. 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently welcomed their second child Akaay. The couple announced their son's birth with a cute Instagram post. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic is yet to get a release date.

