Meet 14-year-old Kerala girls who created 'Smart Goggle', which is used for...

Four girls, Hannah Reethu Sojan, Anncila Reji, Annlin Bijoy, and Anjeleena VJ, developed a smart glass prototype.

A smart glass prototype has been developed by four girls, all of whom are approximately 14 years old. This girls squad has done the innovation in Kerala for visually impaired people, and they deserve great praise for what they have accomplished.

Four girls, Hannah Reethu Sojan, Anncila Reji, Annlin Bijoy, and Anjeleena VJ, developed a smart glass prototype. They are all approximately 14 years old. This glass, called the Smart Goggle, is designed for people who are blind or visually impaired. The Smart Goggle's ultrasonic sensors identify obstacles in front of the wearer and sound a buzzer to notify them.

Students from St. Mary's Convent Girls Higher Secondary School's ninth grade created the smart glass for a blind sixth grade girl. It lessens her reliance on others and improves visually impaired people's awareness of their surroundings.

The Smart Goggle Project Team During the first anniversary of the PPP-model Atal Tinkering Laboratory (ATL) at St. Paul's CE Higher Secondary School in Thrissur, Kerala, the students presented this project. ATL is a component of the Indian government's NITI Aayog programme, which promotes innovative thinking in high school students nationwide.

With the goal of fostering the development of abilities like design mindset, computational thinking, adaptive learning, and physical computing, NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission has already established more than 10,000 ATLs in educational institutions across the country.

The students exclusively spoke with Times Now Tech during the PPP-model ATL Lab's first anniversary in Kerala. They also discussed about the potential for adding an industrial-style ultrasonic sensor with a wider field of view to improve the functionality of the Smart Goggles. Hannah, one of the students said, "We created the Smart Goggle to help a blind 6th-grade girl in our school. As 9th-grade students, we came up with this solution."

She went on and explained about features they plan to add in future, "As we work on it more, we believe it will become more functional and efficient. We're also considering bigger issues, like road safety in Kerala. There are a lot of hit-and-run accidents, so we thought about adding cameras to the Smart Goggle to capture these incidents," she said.

Hannah added, "We know that big companies like Ray-Ban have similar ideas, but their solutions are expensive. Our goal is to find ways to make our solution cheaper and more eco-friendly."

Every week for 45 minutes, students from the hub school participate in the ATL programme. Learner Links Foundation, an NGO, appoints a mentor to help them during this period. Times Now Tech spoke with ATL mentor Jackson Johnson about how he is assisting these young people from a small Keralan district. He said, "We operate in three community schools, St. Paul's in this case, where they have access to the Atal Tinkering Lab, while their own school lacks such a facility. I visit these three schools to provide hands-on training in Arduino electronics, embedded systems, and related technologies," he said