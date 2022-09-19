Manish Sisodia vs Centre: Leader claims ED summoned AAP's MCD poll incharge

Manish Sisodia (File)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday, adding that the agency is targetting AAP leaders in order to harm the party ahead of the MCD elections.

"The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in charge to do with the Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?" he said.

The agency hasn't confirmed the sending of the summons.

CBI has booked Manish Sisodia and 14 others in a case linked to the now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy. The action was taken after LG VK Saxena alleged corruption in issuing liquor licenses to private players.

The agency earlier this month raided his house and bank locker but reportedly found nothing amiss. Sisodia claimed the agency had given him a virtual clean chit.

MCD elections are likely to take place this year after the completion of the delimitation of the 270 wards of the national capital.

Last week ED raided 40 locations in the country in connection with the liquor policy case.

AAP leaders claim the corruption cases against its leaders were part of the BJP's vendetta politics.

Sisodia had said the BJP was attacking AAP as Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national politics.

With inputs from PTI