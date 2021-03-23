Maharashtra CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray tests COVID-19 positive

Days after Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19, his mother and Maharashtra Chief Minister's wife Rashmi Thackeray also tested positive for the Coronavirus infection on Tuesday (March 23).

Aaditya Thackeray had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday (March 20). He had informed about this on this official Twitter handle. Thackeray said, "On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe."

Meanwhile, amid the massive surge in cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Tuesday issued an order prohibiting the playing of Holi at public places and private spaces.

Also, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra may impose lockdown-like restrictions in Mumbai and some other cities if the number of daily cases in Maharashtra remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next few days.

“If the number of daily cases in the state remains in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 for the next some days, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may impose lockdown-like restrictions in some cities, including Mumbai”, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope appealed to the people of the state to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols diligently if they do not want CM Thackeray to impose another lockdown. Talking to reporters, the minister said that CM Thackeray has said that lockdown will be the last option in Mumbai and other cities if the fresh cases continue to rise.