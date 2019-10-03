Madhya Pradesh: 2-year-old child among 6 deceased, 19 injured after bus falls into river in Raisen

Among the deceased is a two-year-old child.

At least 6 people, including a 2-year-old child, were killed and 19 others injured after a bus fell into a river late last night in the Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred around 2 AM when the bus was travelling to Chatarpur from Indore. There were 45 passengers travelling in the bus.

Madhya Pradesh: 6 people killed, 19 injured after a bus fell into a river in Raisen, last night; injured being treated at a local hospital

Initial probes said that among the deceased are four men, a woman and a child.

Till now, the deceased have been identified as Ravi Bansal from Chattarpur district, Sagar Bai from Raisen, Anwar Khan from Sagar, Uzefa Khan from Begumganj, and 2-year-old Deepak Bansal.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital where they are currently being treated. Sources said that 11 of the injured passengers are in a critical condition. They have been referred to a hospital in Bhopal for treatment.

The six persons were killed on the spot when the passenger bus went out of control, sources added.

Soon after the incident, police along with other personnel rushed to the spot. Senior officials including district collector and superintendent of police also reached to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

"The flow of the canal was very fast. The two-third part of the bus was submerged into water. We have recovered dead bodies. While those who were critically injured admitted to Bhopal hospital, others were rushed to a nearby hospital," Umashankar Bhargav, District Collector, told media persons.

"We will give Rs 10,000 each from Red Cross to the injured," he said.

An investigation is underway to probe the cause of the incident.

