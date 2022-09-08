Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol

Lucknow (File)

A Lucknow man has been arrested for allegedly damaging a Hindu idol and a religious flag at a temple in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The temple is situated on the banks of the Gomti river.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Taufeeq Ahmed.

The temple priest has alleged that the accused -- who was in an inebriated state -- attacked the Lete Hanuman Temple on Wednesday and damaged a Shani Dev idol using a stone. He also damaged a flag.

The people of the area apprehended Ahmed and handed him over to the police.

The man called himself Shiva to enter the temple, police said.

With inputs from PTI