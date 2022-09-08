Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Taufeeq Ahmed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol
Lucknow (File)

A Lucknow man has been arrested for allegedly damaging a Hindu idol and a religious flag at a temple in the Uttar Pradesh capital. The temple is situated on the banks of the Gomti river.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Taufeeq Ahmed.

The temple priest has alleged that the accused -- who was in an inebriated state -- attacked the Lete Hanuman Temple on Wednesday and damaged a Shani Dev idol using a stone. He also damaged a flag.

The people of the area apprehended Ahmed and handed him over to the police.

The man called himself Shiva to enter the temple, police said.

With inputs from PTI

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.