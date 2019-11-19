Five arrested for smuggling 89 kg silver worth Rs 4.5 crore on car

Earlier cases of gold smuggling at international airports have always hit the news but, in a surprising twist of events this time, there has been a sensational case of silver smuggling in Kota in Rajasthan. It is being dubbed as probably the first case of its kind in which about 89 kg of silver worth Rs 4.5 crore was smuggled through a car. But the crooks involved in the smuggling could not complete the heist successfully as the Kota police nabbed them before they could reach Odisha.

An officer of the RK Puram police station, Suresh Kumar, said that on the directions of the Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhargava, a blockade was being made near the Hanging Bridge only. It was then that Kumar, who was on duty, stopped a car with the number plate 'RJ-27' for checking. The five crooks who were in the car were behaving suspiciously, following which the police conducted a thorough checking of the car, which left the Kota police startled as four of the bags were filled with silver weighing about 89 kg, for which the market price is around Rs 4.5 crore.

All the miscreants were brought to the RK Puram police station where they were interrogated, where they confessed that the silver was being taken to Odisha. When asked about it, they could not give a satisfactory reply or even offer a bill for purchase. Following this, the five miscreants were arrested by the police. According to ASI Suresh Kumar, all of the five hail from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The police suspect that this heist may have been part of the doings of a larger racket, but so far the source of the silver has not yet been disclosed. The police are conducting the interrogation. The silver has been confiscated and seal-packed.