COVID-19 third wave: Mandatory RT-PCR tests, quarantine for international travellers coming to THIS state

Come Monday (November 15), Kerela will impose new mandatory quarantine measures for international travellers. These will be according to the Union Health Ministry guidelines.

Passengers coming in from South Africa, Brazil, and Europe will have to undergo a mandatory seven-day mandatory quarantine on arrival in Kerala. While those coming from the UK will have to undergo 10-day quarantine at home or destination address.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, in a statement, said that all international travellers irrespective of their vaccination status will have to take RT-PCR tests on reaching the airports in the state. Travellers from other countries will have to undergo self-monitoring for 14 days if they test negative in RT- PCR test. Samples of passengers from countries like Botswana, the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, Brazil, European nations, of the Middle East, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe will be sent for virus mutation tests.

Meanwhile, as many as 7,224 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department said on Thursday. Also, 7,638 fresh discharges in the past 24 hours pushed the cumulative recoveries to 49,36,791. As per the health department, the active caseload in the state now stands at 69,625, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 35,040.

(With agency inputs)