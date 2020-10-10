Incidents of infiltration in Kashmir down by 75%: Indian Army

General Officer in Command XV Corps Lt Gen BS Raju said that situation along LOC is under control and better than the previous year. He also said there are few incidents of ceasefire violations and the Indian Army is retaliating.

He said, "There were infiltration attempts which we have foiled. LOC situation is under control, ceasefire violation is being done by Pakistan but in the last few days, we have got control over that too. We have been successful in controlling the infiltration across borders to a far extent."

Comparing the infiltration activities in 2019, General Raju said, "Last year, 130 people infiltrated, but this year, the number is below 30. This is a huge change that will help in internal situations also."

Meanwhile, the Indian Army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported terrorists to smuggle weapons from Pakistan.

Talking about arms ammunition recovery in the North Kashmir encounter, he said, "Today morning, army deployed at the Keran Sector of North Kashmir thwarted an attempt by Pakistan Army-supported militants to smuggle weapons. Four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines, 240 AK Rifle ammunition recovered."

Two militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of Kulgam district of south Kashmir late Friday night following specific inputs about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.

"Our intelligence agency have input that 200-250 terrorists are ready on launching pads for infiltration, but we will foil their plans," he added.

General said, "New recruitment went low in the last six months but since last month, it had increased. Many terrorists who had gone across are surrendering which is a good indicator."

In a positive development, he said, "In many areas of South Kashmir the situation got very peaceful for the last few months by eliminating many foreign and local militants."

GOC XV Corp BS Raju, speaking on the occasion, congratulated the youth for successfully completing training and becoming a part of the prestigious Indian army.

At the passing out Parade of JK light infantry, 301 youth joined the Indian army from the Jammu Kashmir UT today.