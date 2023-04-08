Hyderabad Traffic Police issues advisory in view of PM Modi’s visit, check diversions, roads to avoid

Representational Image

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, Chennai airport and other projects will be officially launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Telangana on Saturday. The Hyderabad traffic police have issued advisories regarding limits on vehicular movements.

“Commuters are requested to note the traffic restrictions/diversions in view of visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Hyderabad tomorrow i.e., on 08-04-2023," Hyderabad Police said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister will kick off the "Vandhe Bharat Express" at Secunderabad Railway Station and deliver a speech to the general public at Parade Grounds on Saturday. According to a formal announcement, the following parking and traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm in order to provide adequate traffic management during this event.

List of roads to avoid:

Monappa Junction – CTO Junction - St. John Rotary – Sangeeth X Road- Chilkalguda Junction.

M G Road – RP Road- SP Road.

Severe traffic congestion is anticipated at the intersections listed below due to the large flow of vehicles carrying party activists and citizens attending public meetings.

The Rajiv Gandhi Statue at Monappa, Greenlands, Prakashnagar, Rasoolpura, CTO, Plaza, SBH, YMCA, St. John Rotary, Alugadda Bavi, Mettuguda, Chilkalguda, Brook Bond, Tivoli, Balamrai, Sweekar Upkar, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry, Tadbund, and Central Point.

There is no entry to the Chilkalguda junction side of Secunderabad Railway Station.

We encourage passengers to enter the Secunderabad Railway Station through the main door that leads to Platform No. 1 if they wish to travel from Platforms 1 to 8. Passengers are encouraged to use the Clock Tower - Passport Office - Regimental Bazar Main Road to access the Main Entrance of Secunderabad Railway Station due to the restricted vehicle movements from St. Johns Rotary-Sangeeth Junction - Rethifile T Junction and Chilkalguda Junction.

Anybody planning to take a train from Secunderabad Railway Station is urged to leave early to arrive in plenty of time.

Road closure for general traffic:

Tivoli X Roads to Plaza X Road and vice versa.

SBH X Roads to Sweekar Upkar junction and vice versa.

Diversion of traffic:

From Punjagutta to Secunderabad Railway Station take the route from Panjagutta – Khairtabad Junction – IMAX Rotary – Telugu thalli flyover – Lower Tank bund – RTC X Road – Musheerabad X Road – Gandhi Hospital – Chilakalguda X Road – Platform No.10 entry to Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Old Gandhi X Roads –Monda Market -Ghasmandi – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

Secunderabad Railway Station – Clock Tower – Patny – Bible House – Karbala Maidan – Tankbund and vice-versa.

Uppal – Tarnaka – Alugaddabavi – Chilkalguda X Road – Secunderabad Railway Station and vice-versa.

Do not use roads from Secunderabad Railway Station to Patny – Paradise Junction – Begumpet – Punjagutta as they will be congested.

Karimnagar Highway:

Travellers are recommended to take the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the ORR Shamirpet or Gate (7) and exit at Secunderabad Train Station if they are coming from the Karimnagar Highway (Rajiv Rahadari).

Medchal ORR Gate (6) – Kompally – Suchitra – Balanagar – Moosapet– Erragadda – SR Nagar – Ameerpet, if you wish to travel towards City Centre (Ameerpet).

Keesara ORR Gate (8) – Kushaiguda – ECIL – Moulali – Nacharam – Uppal, if you wish to travel towards Uppal.

The public coming from Karimnagar can take the route from Tirumalagiri X Road – Left turn AS Rao Nagar – ECIL – Moulai – Tarnaka to enter the city.

If travelling to or from Karimnagar, it is recommended to avoid the Tirumulgiri X Road-JBS route and instead use the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from locations such as Gachibowli, Patancheruvu, Medchal, Keesara, Ghatkesar, etc., to reach your destination.

Uppal towards Punjagutta:

Use the road from Uppal – Ramanthapur – Amberpet – Himayathnagar – Khairtabad Junction – Punjagutta.

Don’t use the road between Uppal – Tarnaka – Rail Nilayam, as it will be heavily congested.

Traffic from Tarnaka/Mettuguda towards Panjagutta/Ameerpet will be diverted at Sangeet X Roads towards Chilkalguda-Musheerabad-Kavadiguda-Lower Tank Bund-Iqbal Minar-Lakdikapul.

Traffic from Panjagutta/Ameerpet towards Tarnaka/Uppal will be diverted at Panjagutta towards Khairtabad-Nirankari-Old PS Saifabad-Iqbal Minar-Telugu talli flyover-Lower Tank Bund-Kavadiguda-Musheerabad-Chilkalguda rotary-Mettuguda.

Traffic from Medchal/Balanagar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Bowenpally X Roads towards Dairy Farm road-Holy Family Church-Trimulgherry-RK Puram-Neredmet-Malkajgiri-Mettuguda.

Traffic from Karkhana/Trimulgherry towards SBH-Patny will be diverted at Trimulgherry X Roads towards RK Puram-Neredmet-Malkajgiri-Mettuguda.

Advisory for those attending the public meeting:

In a statement, the Hyderabad police encouraged those attending the public meeting to refer to the Annexure and map for authorised parking locations and only park their cars in the defined areas to prevent towing. For assistance with transportation in an emergency, dial 9010236626 (Traffic Helpline).

(with inputs from PTI)