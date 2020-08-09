Search icon
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh, sister Rani Singh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad on Saturday

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 09, 2020, 08:58 AM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad on Saturday. Sushant's brother-in-law, OP Singh, (Rani Singh's husband) is the Police Commissioner of Faridabad. Khattar met the family for about 10 to 15 minutes, as said by the CM's media advisor to PTI.

On August 8, the late actor's father had submitted before the Supreme Court that the petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty seeking the transfer of the investigation in the death of Sushant from Patna to Mumbai has become "infructuous" since the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The submissions made by KK Singh in a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court on Rhea's plea in the matter. It said that the investigation in the FIR, registered in Patna, has already been transferred to the CBI and thus the present prayer (to transfer the probe to Mumbai) now stands infructuous.

"Secondly, the prayer is also not maintainable since there is not a case said to be pending which could be transferred under Section 406 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)," Singh said in his counter-affidavit.

"The grievance of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the Patna police would investigate the present case in an unfair and discriminatory manner does not subsist," the affidavit said.

Singh also said that Maharashtra Police, by claiming that the present case is nothing but a political attempt to thwart their powers, undermine the federal structure of the Constitution.

The development comes after Rhea approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to transfer the case, registered against her in Bihar's Patna for abetment of suicide, to Mumbai.

Recently, the CBI registered a case against Rhea and several others in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. 

