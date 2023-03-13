Gurugram shocker: Class 8 girl abducted from sports event, raped by 3 youths including two students

Representative Image

Police, on Sunday, said that a 14-year-old girl was abducted from her school in Gurugram's Sohna area and gang-raped by three youths. The complaint was filed by the victim's father which stated that his daughter, a Class 8 student, was abducted from her school during a sports program on December 18 last year by three youths, who took her to a hilly area and took turns to rape her. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

READ | BSEB Inter Exam Result 2023: Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 likely this week, check passing criteria

The three accused also made an objectionable video of the girl and recently uploaded it on social media. The victim's father told the police that the girl did not reveal the incident to anyone till now, but on Saturday, he came to know about the video after which she disclosed the incident and he reported the matter to the police.

The police said two of the accused are students of another school studying in Class 11 and Class 12 and the third is a dropout.

READ | Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to remain closed for 15 days next month, check complete list

"Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused and a medical examination of the girl has been done. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon," said DCP, South, Upasana Singh.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against three accused under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act at Sohna Sadar Police Station.