BSEB Inter Exam Result 2023: Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 likely this week, check passing criteria

BSEB is yet to officially announce the result date, however, the result evaluation process has been completed and reports state that the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 could release on March 16, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

File Photo

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all likely to declare the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 this week. All the students who appeared for the BSEB Inter Exam will be able to check their scorecards from the official website - www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB is yet to officially announce the result date, however, the result evaluation process has been completed and reports state that the Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 could release on March 16, 2023. 

For the unversed, BSEB finished evaluating Class 12 results from February 12, 2023, to March 5, 2023. BSEB also released the answer key for 50 percent of objective questions. The answer key was released on March 2, 2023, and the last date to object was on March 6, 2023.

The BSEB Inter Exam 2023 was held from February 1, 2023, to February 12, 2023. According to trends, Bihar Board is generally the first board to release results within one month's duration.

Bihar Board BSEB Class 12 Result 2023: Passing criteria 

The Bihar Board conducts the paper for 100 marks each - a total of 500 marks. To pass the Bihar Board Class 12 Exam 2023, students will have to score at least 33 percent in each subject except in language subjects which have 30 percent of passing marks.

