Bank Holidays in April 2023: Banks to remain closed for 15 days next month, check complete list

If you also have any work related to the bank in April, then you can plan from now. Banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

The current financial year 2022-23 is all set to come to an end in a few days. After March 31, there will be some major changes in the new financial year 2023-24, starting April 1. One major thing everyone needs to keep in mind is the number of bank holidays in the month of April. If you also have any work related to the bank in April, then you can plan from now. In such a situation, you also need to know about bank holidays in different states.

Banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2023

The work of most of the banks in the country is controlled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bank holidays are decided after the consent of the Reserve Bank (RBI). Government and private banks do not work on Sundays apart from the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. 

Mahavir Jayanti holiday on April 4, 2023 

The first holiday in the month of April will start with the annual closing of bank accounts on April 1. April 4 will be a holiday on Mahavir Jayanti. There will not be any problems related to the functioning of the bank during the whole month. ATM, cash deposit, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to work during this period. 

Here is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2023

April 1, 2023 (Saturday): Annual closing of bank account

April 2, 2023 (Sunday): Holiday

April 4, 2023 (Tuesday) - Mahavir Jayanti

April 5, 2023 (Wednesday) - Babu Jagjivan Ram's birthday

April 7, 2023 (Friday) - Good Friday

April 8, 2023 (Saturday) - Second Saturday of the month

April 9, 2023 (Sunday) - Holiday

April 14, 2023 (Friday) - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti / Bohag Bihu / Cheeraoba / Baisakhi / Baisakhi / Tamil New Year's Day / Maha Bisubha Sankranti / Biju Festival / Bisu Festival

April 15, 2023 (Saturday) - Vishu / Bohag Bihu / Himachal Day / Bengali New Year's Day

April 16, 2023 (Sunday) - Holiday

April 18, 2023 (Tuesday) - Shab-e-Qadr

April 21, 2023 (Friday) - Eid-ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid) / Gariya Puja / Jumat-ul-Vida

April 22, 2023 (Saturday) - Fourth Saturday of the month and Ramadan Eid (Id-ul-Fitr)

April 23, 2023 (Sunday) - Holiday

April 30, 2023 (Sunday) - Holiday.

