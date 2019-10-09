'Govt working for backward classes', says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said PM Narendra Modi is working to address the issues of deprived and backward classes with the formation of an OBC Commission, which the previous governments failed to do in last 70 years. Further, he said Modi took a historic decision to remove Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and brought the Kashmiris into the national mainstream.

On his second visit to Bhagwangad at Sawargaon village in Beed district since 2014, Shah said, "The previous governments in last 70 years could do nothing for the Other Backward Classes. It is PM Modi who formed the OBC Commission to address their issues through the constitutional framework. Today, the Modi government is working for deprived and backward classes in the country."

He informed the government has initiated a slew of measures for the progress and upliftment of backward and downtrodden classes in the country.

Addressing a Dussehra rally he also lauded Modi for integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India with the decision to abrogate Article 370. This was Shah's first public address in Maharashtra since the announcement of dates for the upcoming state polls.

Shah showered praise over Modi for the abrogation of Article 370 and said, "The prime minister integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India. His work should reach every home in this (Marathwada) region. The Modi-led government, which came to power with a thumping majority, revoked Article 370 in just three months of winning the elections. Now, people should ask the opposition why they were unable to revoke Article 370," Shah said.

Earlier, Shah was received by state rural development minister Pankaja Munde and her sister and BJP MP from Beed Pritam Munde with a procession of vehicles with people waving 370 tricolours symbolising the recent removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also heaped praises on Pankaja Munde who is contesting from Beed. He remembered her father and former union minister Gopinath Munde, saying he had done a lot of work for uplifting farmers, labourers and backward sections.

"Gopinath Munde devoted his whole life for the sugarcane farmers, labourers in the sugar mills . Pankaja too is working for the backward sections of society," he said.