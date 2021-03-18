Good news! Railways to run five new trains for festive season

Delhi: As the festival season is approaching, Western Railways has decided to restart five trains to take passengers home on Holi. Booking of reservation in all these trains will start from March 18, which will give a lot of comfort to the passengers. Through the special trains, passengers will be able to reach their home comfortably for the festivals.

These trains will run to ease travel during festive season

1- Train number 09371/09372 will leave from Indore to Puri on March 23. The train will reach Puri via Dewas, Bhopal, Itarsi, Nagpur, Gondia, Raj Nandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Sambalpur City and Bhubaneswar. In return, Puri will leave for Indore on March 25.

2- Train number 09227/09228 will run between Mumbai Central to Indore on Thursday and Saturday, two days a week. This will be Duronto Superfast train, which will reach Indore via Vadodara, Ratlam and Ujjain. This train is starting from today.

3- Train number 09229/09230 will run between Mumbai Central to Jaipur. This train will also be Duronto Superfast and will run two days a week on Saturday and Tuesday. Vadodara, Ratlam and Sawai Madhopur will reach Jaipur.

4. Train number 09231/09232 will run daily between Central Mumbai to Hapa. This Duronto Superfast train will reach Hapa via Ahmedabad, Surendranagar and Rajkot.

5- Train number 09016/09015 will run between Indore to Lingampalli on Saturday, one day a week. This Humsafar Superfast train will reach Lingampalli via Ujjain, Ratlam, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Pune, Solapur and Kalburgi.

Only people with confirmed tickets will be able to travel

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all the necessary precautions are being taken. According to the rules, only passengers with confirmed tickets will have the right to board the train. This rule has been made because of the minimum crowd in the train and social distancing rules can be followed. Booking in all these five trains can be done from the website of IRCTC.