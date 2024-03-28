Gaya constituency Bihar Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 (Phase 1)

One of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state of Bihar, the Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha Constituency, will be up for election this year. The Election Commission of India formally announced the results and the final voting date on March 16.

The Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on April 19, 2024 (Phase 1). The date of the Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 counting and results announcement is June 4.

Leader of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, Jitan Ram Manjhi, has been nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024 from the Parliamentary constituency in Gaya, the party announced in a press release on Thursday ,as reported by ABP.

Following the Election Commission of India's announcement of voting dates, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and other political parties are expected to announce their candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the Gaya (sc) Constituency.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Vijay Kumar of the JD(U) emerged victorious from the Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 467007 votes, while Jitan Ram Manjhi of the HAMS received 314581 votes. By 152426 votes, Jitan Ram Manjhi was defeated.

In 2014, Hari Manjhi of the BJP emerged victorious from the Gaya (sc) Lok Sabha constituency, garnering 326230 votes to Ramji Manjhi of the RJD's 210726 votes. In 2014, the parliamentary constituency of Gaya (sc) had 150,521, as its total registered voters, as per reports.