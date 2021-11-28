Flood-like situation in several parts of Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall

The unending monsoons of India have had an adverse effect on the streets of Tamil Nadu, with heavily waterlogged areas and flooded localities in multiple districts. The cause for this is the heavy rains lashing the state for the past few days.

Chennai, along with other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, has been on the receiving end of heavy and brutal rains for several days, with many areas of the state facing a flood-like situation. Streets can be seen with submerged vehicles and flooded shops, with the authorities attempting to pump out the water.

As per the revenue disaster management department, Tamil Nadu has witnessed the highest rainfall of the season in 2021 and is set to surpass the rainfall record of 2015 monsoons if the heavy rains continue to lash the state for the next few days.

Roads in several major localities can be seen flooded and a high water level, ridden with potholes, posing a major threat for anyone venturing out to buy essentials. Several areas reported a water height of around 3.5 feet in localities and streets.

According to India Today reports, a resident from Chennai’s Ram Nagar said, “This is a repeated issue and this happens year after year but no government or official has done anything to rectify this.” The heavily waterlogged roads also resulted in the traffic in several Chennai streets coming to a standstill.

Rescue operations are currently being conducted by state authorities and relief measures are being taken for those who have been deeply affected by the heavy rains in the state. The authorities have inundated over 200 areas and water has been pumped out of 30 localities.

The rains in Tamil Nadu are set to continue till November 30, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The MeT has also issued an orange alert in Andhra Pradesh and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, warning the residents of moderate to heavy rains in the regions.