Fact check: Truth behind VIRAL news that says PM Narendra Modi will impose lockdown from May 3-20

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the country, rumours are strong that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may again impose a nationwide lockdown from May 3 till May 20 to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

The speculations started gaining strength after several states imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A fake news graphic of a news channel has now gone viral on Whatsapp and other social media platforms with people claiming that PM Modi would again impose a complete lockdown in the country from May 3 to May 20.

A Faceboo user who goes by the name of S Rajput posted a fake graphic of the news channel, using the picture of PM Modi, on April 25 in which he claimed that nationwide lockdown will be imposed by PM Modi from May 3 to May 20, there will be a complete lockdown in the country.

The private news channel has now rejected the claim and said that it did not broadcast any such news about the lockdown and the post is completely fake.

Few days ago, PM Modi said in his address to nation that the country needs to be protected from Coronavirus but lockdown should be the last option.

On 20 April 2021, PM Modi said, “In today's situation, the country needs to be saved from lockdown.”