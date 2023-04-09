Search icon
Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway

Police arrived at the neighbouring government hospital where the injured woman was taken after being brought there to provide a statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Delhi news: Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner, probe underway
Representational Image

A woman was shot at by the live-in partner of her daughter in Delhi`s DBG Road area, police said on Sunday.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, a PCR call about the incident was received after which police rushed to Dhobi Wali Gali, Gaushala Road, Siddhi Pura, a senior police officer said.

The wounded woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital and police reached there to record her statement.

"During investigation, we have found that the daughter of the woman was in a live-relationship with one Aalok alias Prince. Yesterday, Aalok and her live-in partner had heated arguments over a petty issue and it worsened. However, when the woman (mother of the daughter) tried to intervene, Aalok shot at her injuring her," the police said.

The probe also revealed that Aalok was a "bad character" of PS Aman Vihar.

"Aalok is absconding and teams are working to nab him," said the police.

A case under various sections of IPC was registered. 

