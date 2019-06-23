Trending#

CTET 2019: CBSE releases admit card, download @ ctet.nic.in, check exam date, qualifying criteria

Candidates can now visit the official website â€” ctet.nic.in and download their admit card.


Representational image

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 08:25 AM IST

CTET admit card 2019: The admit card for the Common Teacher Eligibility Test (TEST) have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). 

All the candidates who have applied for the test can now visit the official website — ctet.nic.in and download their admit card. 

The exam will be conducted on July 7 across 2942 centers, 104 cities. 

Steps to download CTET admit card 2019 

Step 1: Visit the official website — ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a flashing notification which says, download CTET admit card or download admit 

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your personal details and all the required information. 

Step 4: Click on submit, the admit card will get downloaded. 

Step 5: Candidates can take a print, download or e-mail admit card for further reference. 

Qualifying criteria in CTET

To qualify the exam, a candidate will have to score at least 60% marks. The validity of the result is seven years. If a candidate fails to qualify the exam, he/she can re-appear next year as there is no cap on the number of attempts. 

If a candidate wants to improve his/her marks tally, they can also re-appear for the exam. 

Note: Qualifying the CTET exam does not guarantee your recruitment as there are other things to be followed after clearing the exam. 

