Covid-19: 918 fresh infections reported, daily positivity at 2.08%

File Photo

A single-day increase of 918 new Coronavirus cases was seen in India, and 2,065 active cases were registered, according to data updated on Monday by the Union health ministry.

With these four deaths, the national death toll from COVID-19 throughout the country rises to 5,30,806. Two deaths were recorded in Rajasthan, one in Karnataka, and one death was reconciled by Kerala.

Data collected at 8 AM showed that the daily positivity was 2.08% and the weekly positivity was 0.86%. The current number of confirmed cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338).

According to the health ministry's website, the current active cases account for just 0.01 percent of the overall cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.1 percent. There have been a total of 92.03 crore tests run to look for Covid, with 44,225 of them being run in the previous 24 hours alone.

There was a 1.19 percent case fatality rate, while the number of patients who survived the sickness spiked to 4,41,59,182.

Also, READ: Amritpal Singh manhunt: Khalistani leader brainwashed youth to become ‘human bombs’ for suicide attacks

The ministry reports that so far 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been distributed throughout the country as part of the statewide immunisation effort.

(With PTI inputs)