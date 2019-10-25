Bypolls for 51 assembly, 2 Lok Sabha seats: List of winners

Counting of votes for bypolls to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies - spread across 18 states and UTs - was held on Thursday. The voting for the bypolls were conducted on Monday.

Of these 51 assembly seats, the maximum 11 are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Bypolls were held in Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

51 assembly, 2 Lok Sabha bypolls: Results Live Updates

While the BJP and its allies had held nearly 30 of these assembly seats, 12 were won by the Congress. Rest of the seats were with regional parties.

In Uttar Pradesh where by-elections for 11 seats were held, the BJP emerged victorious on seven seats while its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) scored victory on one seat. The Samajwadi Party won three seats including Rampur assembly which was vacated by Rampur MP Azam Khan and his wife was one of the candidates. The BSP and the Congress failed to win seat.

The bypolls in India's most populous states were being seen as a referendum on the government of Yogi Adityanath.

For four seats of Punjab, where Captain Amarinder Singh leads the Congress government, bypolls were being seen as litmus test of his popularity. The Congress was able to win three out of four seats while the Akali Dal one the remaining one.

Bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats - Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar held by NCP and LJP respectively - were also held. Satara has been retained by the NCP as Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil defeated Udyanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle. It had become a prestige battle for NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after Bhonsle, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, quit the NCP and joined the BJP after winning the seat in general elections.

Here is a list of all the winners of 51 assembly and 2 lok Sabha seats where bypolls were held: