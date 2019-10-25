Trending#

Assembly Elections 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

haryana assembly elections 2019

Bypolls

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Bypolls for 51 assembly, 2 Lok Sabha seats: List of winners

Here is a list of winners.


Picture for Representation

Share

Written By

Edited By

Ahamad Fuwad

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 05:23 PM IST

Counting of votes for bypolls to 51 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies - spread across 18 states and UTs - was held on Thursday. The voting for the bypolls were conducted on Monday. 

Of these 51 assembly seats, the maximum 11 are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by six in Gujarat, five in Bihar, four in Assam and two each in Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Bypolls were held in Punjab (4 seats), Kerala (5 seats), Sikkim (3 seats), Rajasthan (two seats) and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Telangana.

51 assembly, 2 Lok Sabha bypolls: Results Live Updates

While the BJP and its allies had held nearly 30 of these assembly seats, 12 were won by the Congress. Rest of the seats were with regional parties.

In Uttar Pradesh where by-elections for 11 seats were held, the BJP emerged victorious on seven seats while its ally Apna Dal (Soneylal) scored victory on one seat. The Samajwadi Party won three seats including Rampur assembly which was vacated by Rampur MP Azam Khan and his wife was one of the candidates. The BSP and the Congress failed to win seat. 

The bypolls in India's most populous states were being seen as a referendum on the government of Yogi Adityanath. 

For four seats of Punjab, where Captain Amarinder Singh leads the Congress government, bypolls were being seen as litmus test of his popularity. The Congress was able to win three out of four seats while the Akali Dal one the remaining one. 

Bypolls to two Lok Sabha seats - Satara in Maharashtra and Samastipur in Bihar held by NCP and LJP respectively - were also held. Satara has been retained by the NCP as Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil defeated Udyanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle. It had become a prestige battle for NCP supremo Sharad Pawar after Bhonsle, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, quit the NCP and joined the BJP after winning the seat in general elections. 

Here is a list of all the winners of 51 assembly and 2 lok Sabha seats where bypolls were held:

 
Constituency State/UT Winner Party
Khonsa West  Arunachal Pradesh Chakat Aboh Independent
Ratabari Assam  Bijoy Malakar BJP
Jania Assam  Rafiqul Islam AIUDF
Rangapara Assam  Rajen Borthakur BJP
Sonari Assam  Nabanita Handique BJP
Kishanganj Bihar Qamrul Hoda AIMIM
Simri Bakhtiarpur Bihar Zafar Alam RJD
Daraundha Bihar Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh  Independent
Nathnagar Bihar Lakshmikant Mandal  JD(U)
Belhar Bihar Ramdeo Yadav RJD
Chitrakot Chhattisgarh Rajman Venjam Congress
Tharad Gujarat Rajput Gulabsinh Pirabhai Congress
Kheralu Gujarat Ajmalji Valaji Thakor BJP
Amraiwadi Gujarat Jagdish Patel  BJP
Lunawada Gujarat  Jigneshkumar BJP
Radhanpur Gujarat Desai Raghubhai Merajbhai Congress
Bayad Gujarat Patel Jashubhai Shivabhai Congress
Manjeshwar Kerala MC Kamaruddin IUML
Ernakulam Kerala Vinod Congress
Aroor Kerala Shanimol Osman Congress
Konni Kerala KU Jenish Kumar CPI (M)
Vattiyoorkavu Kerala Adv VK Prasanth CPI (M)
Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh Vishal Nehria BJP
Pachhad Himachal Pradesh Reena Kashyap BJP
Jhabua Madhya Pradesh Kantilal Bhuria Congress
Shella Meghalaya Balajied Kupar Synrem United Democratic Party
Bijepur Odisha Rita Sahu BJD
Kamaraj Nagar Puducherry A Johnkumar Congress
Phagwara Punjab Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal Congress
Mukerian Punjab Indu Bala Congress
Dakha Punjab Manpreet Sinhgh Ayali Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)
Jalalabad Punjab Raminder Singh Awla Congress
Mandawa Rajasthan Rita Choudhary Congress
Khinwsar Rajasthan Narayan Beniwal  Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
Poklok-Kamrang Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang  Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
Martam-Rumtek(BL) Sikkim Sonam Tsh Venchungpa BJP
 Gangtok(BL) Sikkim Yong Tshering Lepcha BJP
Vikravandi Tamil Nadu Muthamilselvan R AIADMK
Nanguneri Tamil Nadu V Narayanan  AIADMK
Huzurnagar Telangana Saidi Reddy Shanampudi TRS
Gangoh  Uttar Pradesh Kirat Singh BJP
Rampur Uttar Pradesh Tazeen Fatma Samajwadi Party
Iglas Uttar Pradesh Rajkumar Sahyogi BJP
Lucknow Cantt Uttar Pradesh Suresh Chandra Tiwari BJP
Govindnagar Uttar Pradesh Surendra Maithani BJP
Manikpur Uttar Pradesh Aanand Shukla BJP
Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh Rajkumar Pal Apna Dal (Soneylal)
Zaidpur Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Kumar Samajwadi Party
Jalalpur Uttar Pradesh Subhash Rai SP
Balha (SC) Uttar Pradesh Saroj Kumar BJP
Ghosi Uttar Pradesh Vijay Kumar Rajbhar BJP
Satara Lok Sabha Maharashtra Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil NCP
Samastipur Lok Sabha Bihar Prince Raj LJP

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox