BS Yediyurappa resigns: New Chief Minister of Karnataka likely to be announced today

Sources say that BJP high command might announce the new candidate for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka after the legislature party meeting on Tuesday. It was also stated that the Raj Bhavan has communicated to the Chief Secretary office to get things ready for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

The new Chief Minister is expected to take oath on Wednesday and the cabinet will be formed after a while. Sources said the names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad are doing the rounds in the party circles. Both, hailing from the Lingayat community are known for their flexibility and soft approach.

Sources explained that the party high command is in no mood to waste any time in the process of announcing a new chief minister.

Earlier, the Karnataka unit in-charge Arun Singh, accompanied by the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) on Tuesday afternoon from New Delhi to oversee the legislature party meeting scheduled to take place later on the day.

After arriving in Bengaluru, Arun Singh said, the BJP will utilize the experience of and take guidance from veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa who has contributed immensely to the party and has done good work in governance.

It was on Monday that the veteran BJP leader had resigned as Karnataka Chief Minister. Before announcing his resignation, CM Yediyurappa was seen breaking down on the stage.

"I have debt to pay back to the people of Karnataka. I told officers and MLAs that people have lost trust in all of us. We should work harder and in a clean honest way. Many officials are honest. All should become that. Bangalore is being developed into a world-class city," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)