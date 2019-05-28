Bijnor BSP leader Haji Ahsan, nephew shot dead by unidentified assailants; case of enmity, says police

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Haji Ahsan and his nephew Shadab were shot dead at around 3 pm by unidentified assailants in Bijnor.

Additional SP spoke on this development and said, "Unidentified assailants shot at him while he was at his office with his nephew around 3 pm. Prima facie it appears to be a case of enmity. An investigation has been initiated."

In another development, Alok Priyadarshi, SP Hardoi said that one person named Angad Singh was arrested early morning today in Beniganj. A gun, a pistol and few containers have been recovered from his possession. The police had informed Army headquarters to ascertain if there are explosives in containers. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, former Bulandshahr MP and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Kamlesh Balmiki was also found dead at his residence in Khurja district yesterday. Khurja Circle Officer Gopal Singh said, "prima facie it was a case of poisoning. The body has been sent for postmortem"

Further speaking on the incident, Khurja Circle Officer Gopal Singh said, "His house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by 4 members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki's body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well."

These two developments of BSP and SP leaders being found dead have surfaced after a close of BJP MP from Amethi Smriti Irani, Surendra Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants Saturday Singh was a former head of a village near Amethi.

Smriti Irani attained Surendra Singh's funeral and said that she would even move to courts to seek justice for Surendra's murderers.

As the investigation is currently underway, three suspects have been arrested in the case.