Beware! You will lose govt facilities if you commit crimes against women in Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that those who will commit a crime against women will lose all government facilities in the state.

Khattar made the announcement during the launch of a mobile app for the safety of women.

"If a charge sheet is filed against someone on grounds of crimes against women, all government facilities being made available to him, barring ration, will be withdrawn till final judgment is pronounced," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister also said that no one, be it a man or woman, will be spared.

The facilities will be provided only if the accused is acquited after final judgment. However, if a person is convicted, all his facilities will be withdrawn permanently.

The government, Khattar said, will also provide financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to victims to hire a lawyer. He also said that the investigating officer (IO) would be expected to submit a report within 15 days of the complaint being filed.

Earlier this year, Khattar government was under fire after four rapes were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Attacking the Chief Minister, the Congress had said Haryana that the state has become the 'crime hub' of the country which is 'shameful'.