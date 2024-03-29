Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'After Sakshi bhabhi, I'm the only...': Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious joke on MS Dhoni leaves fans in splits

Meet daughter of India's richest man in telecom sector, she lives in London, works as...

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha: Check candidates list, poll date and past result

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, time, significance, celebrations and more

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'After Sakshi bhabhi, I'm the only...': Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious joke on MS Dhoni leaves fans in splits

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha: Check candidates list, poll date and past result

Ranga Panchami 2024: Date, time, significance, celebrations and more

Batters with most sixes in IPL 2024

6 movies Raveena Tandon lost to other stars

10 health benefits of fish oil

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

'Greenest green flag': Fans react to Pulkit Samrat's role reversal as he cooks for pehli rasoi at Kriti Kharbanda's home

'Hope this romance...': Taapsee Pannu drops first Insta post after her reported secret wedding to Mathias Boe

Meet actress whose father never accepted her, left studies after family faced financial ruin, became a superstar, now..

HomeIndia

India

Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha: Check candidates list, poll date and past result

Phase 4 of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13, 2024.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Election for Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency in Odisha, one of the state's 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, will be held this year. The Election Commission of India announced the final schedule for the voting and result of the Bargarh Lok Sabha election on March 16.

Phase 4 of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13, 2024. The results of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4. 

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released. 

The list of candidates will be updated as soon as they are announced. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Suresh Pujari emerged victorious from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency with 581245 votes, while the BJD's Prasanna Acharya received 517306 votes. By 63939 votes, Prasanna Acharya was defeated.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Escaped ostrich causes stir as it runs wild through South Korean city, watch

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for multi-billion dollar fraud

Alia Bhatt to host Hope Gala in London, details here

Baltimore bridge collapse: Bodies of 2 victims recovered

Who was Mukhtar Ansari, jailed gangster-politician who died of cardiac arrest?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement