Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency in Odisha: Check candidates list, poll date and past result

Phase 4 of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13, 2024.

The Election for Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency in Odisha, one of the state's 21 Lok Sabha constituencies, will be held this year. The Election Commission of India announced the final schedule for the voting and result of the Bargarh Lok Sabha election on March 16.

Phase 4 of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 13, 2024. The results of the Bargarh Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 will be tallied and announced on June 4.

The announcement of the election schedule initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties declared their candidatures as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were released.

The list of candidates will be updated as soon as they are announced. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP's Suresh Pujari emerged victorious from the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency with 581245 votes, while the BJD's Prasanna Acharya received 517306 votes. By 63939 votes, Prasanna Acharya was defeated.