Ballabhgarh Murder: Tausif confesses to killing Nikita Tomar

Nikita, a victim of 'love jihad in Haryana's Ballabhgarh was cremated by the family members today (October 27). Amid heavy resentment, by family members and Hindu organizations across the country, the final rites of Nikita was performed.

Naveen Tomar, brother of the deceased girl told that the administration accepted all their demands after which the family decided to cremate the body.

Meanwhile, Tausif and his accomplice Rehan have been sent to two days of police custody. The court approved the police remand sought for further investigation in the case.

According to the call details investigated by the police so far, Nikita and Tausif had a conversation a day before the murder took place. Tausif was constantly forcing Nikita to run away from home against her wishes and marry him.

Tausif has however confessed to the police of committing the crime. He said, "I killed her because she was going to marry someone else". He also confessed to having a conversation with Nikita on the night of October 25.

The girl was shot dead outside the Aggarwal College on Monday evening. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which one can see the two accused coming out of a white I20 car and trying to get hold of two girl students. After a verbal spat, one of the accused tries to pull the girl inside the car parked near the gate of the college in order to abduct her but as she resists, he pulls out a gun and shoots her in the back.

The tragic incident took place at around 3:30 pm after Nikita, a final year student of B.Com course was coming out of the college after appearing for the exam.