Assam govt tables bill in Assembly to shut all state-run madrasas

Headlines

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

No sign of rain: Kerala to get heatwave-like weather conditions, issues warning for 14 districts

6 ayurvedic herbs you can try for good macula health

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

India very close to a final call on FTA with UK, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

No sign of rain: Kerala to get heatwave-like weather conditions, issues warning for 14 districts

6 ayurvedic herbs you can try for good macula health

Key all-rounders to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Meet Gadar 2's baddie Manish Wadhwa: Prakash Jha's discovery who was advised not to do Sunny's film

Top 10 movies of Ayushmann Khurrana as per IMDb rating

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's movie creates history, becomes first Indian film to release on world's largest cinema screen

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

Watch: Saiyami Kher reimagines Gadar's iconic handpump scene in Ghoomer style, says 'ladkiyaan bhi Hindustan ko...'

HomeIndia

India

Assam govt tables bill in Assembly to shut all state-run madrasas

The Congress and the AIUDF strongly opposed the bill and said that they would restart the madrasa education after coming to the power next year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Assam government introduced a bill in the state Legislative Assembly on Monday (December 28) to shut over 600 madrasas run by it, which was strongly opposed by the opposition led by the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Assam Education and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the Assam Madrassas Education (Provincialisation) Act of 1995 on the opening day of the three-day winter session.

"Once the Bill is passed (by the House), the practice of running madrasas by the government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by the Muslim League government in pre-Independence Assam," Sarma said in a tweet.

The Congress and the AIUDF, a Muslim dominated party, strongly opposed the bill and said that they would restart the madrasa education after coming to the power in the Assembly polls due in April-May next year.

Earlier, Sarma had said that the state government had decided to make education 'secular' and 620 madrasas administered by the state government would be shut.

The Assam Cabinet earlier in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal approved the proposal to close down all government-run madrasas and Sanskrit tols (schools) in the state.

"All the 620 government-run madrasas will be converted into the general schools and 97 Sanskrit tols handed over to Kumar Bhaskarvarma Sanskrit University. These Sanskrit tols will be converted into centres of learning and research where Indian culture, civilisation, and nationalism will be studied. Irrespective of religion, Indian culture, civilisation and nationalism will be taught in these converted educational institutions, making Assam the first Indian state to teach on these themes," Sarma told the media.

He, however, said that madrasas run by private organisations in Assam would not be shut.

Sarma said that the state government had been spending Rs 260 crore annually for running the madrasas and "the government cannot spend public money for religious teaching".

"In order to bring uniformity, teaching the Quran at the cost of government exchequer cannot be allowed to continue," he had said.

Sarma claimed that most students enrolled in the madrasas want to become doctors and engineers and are not aware of the fact that these are not regular schools.

A survey conducted by a Gauhati University professor, who is a Muslim, found that the parents and guardians of most madrasa students are not aware that their children are not taught regular subjects but imparted lessons mostly in theology.

The minister claimed that most Islamic scholars are also not in favour of madrasas run by the government and added that these are a legacy of the Muslim League.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Maharashtra politics: 'No conflict that Ajit Pawar is our leader,' says NCP patron Sharad Pawar

ICSI CS result 2023 DECLARED: Meet Rashi Amrut Parakh who secured Rank 1; only 1 man in Top 10 list

Jaane Jaan first look: Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut gives glimpse of twisted world of deceit; Jaideep, Vijay Varma impress

Hema Malini finally reacts on reunion with Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 success, says 'we are...'

Asia Cup 2023: After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya also pass Yo-Yo test; KL Rahul left out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE