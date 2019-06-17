50 IAF commandos attend wedding of martyred jawan's sister as brothers, perform marriage rituals

Fifty colleagues of martyred Air Force Garud unit Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala gave an emotional 'bidayee' at his sister Shashikala's wedding.

Jyoti Prakash Nirala was killed while fighting extremists at Bandipore in Jammu Kashmir on November 18, 2017. Garud Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala had gunned down two extremists in Jammu Kashmir and died while trying to save the lives of injured commandos.

India honoured him by giving the Ashok Chakra Award on Republic day 2018 which is considered the highest peacetime gallantry award. His mother Malti Devi and wife Sushma received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The martyred soldier was the only son of marginal Farmer Tej Narayan Singh's family of four children and they came under huge financial pressure after his death.

However, 50 colleagues of his brother's regiment took care of all the arrangements in the wedding and also contributed Rs 5 lakh to the wedding expenses.

The soldiers participated as brothers in the marriage ritual and gave the bride an emotional send-off.

The overwhelmed parents said, “We lost one son, but got 50 sons today. These sons filled us with love and respect and assured us that we are not alone and helpless. Today, the entire nation is with us. God bless you, my children.”.

Nirala, an Indian Air Force brave heart was part of the Garud commando unit of the Indian Air Force who laid the supreme sacrifice and was part of team that launched an assault on a terror hideout in Kashmir in November, 2017. He was posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime military decoration.

On November 18, 2017, based on specific intelligence, an offensive was launched in Chanderger village of Bandipora district in J&K.

The Garud detachment covertly approached the target house where the suspected terrorists were hiding and laid a close quarter ambush.

"Crpl Nirala, displaying exceptional battle craft, positioned himself close to the approach of the hideout, thus cutting off all possibilities of an escape by the terrorists.

"Laying the ambush at such close quarters demanded a very high degree of courage and professional acumen," a statement by the Defence Ministry said.

While the detachment laid in wait, six terrorists hiding in the house, rushed out, shooting and lobbing grenades at the Garuds.

"Crpl Nirala, disregarding personal safety and displaying indomitable courage, retaliated with effective lethal fire and gunned down two category 'A' terrorists and injured two others," the statement said.

In this violent exchange of fire, Nirala was hit by a volley of small arms fire. Despite being critically injured, the Corporal continued retaliatory fire.

Subsequently, he succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds received in the fierce encounter, which resulted in the killing of all six dreaded terrorists, the statement said.

"Crpl Nirala exhibited most conspicuous gallantry in fighting with terrorists and made supreme sacrifice," it said.