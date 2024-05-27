Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress chief Kharge condemns PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc during a public rally in Bihar. "I condemn the language used by him (PM Modi)," Kharge told ANI on Sunday, adding, "It is an insult to the people of Bihar. It is very bad and he should not use such language. No one likes such things."

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc during a public rally in Bihar. "I condemn the language used by him (PM Modi)," Kharge told ANI on Sunday, adding, "It is an insult to the people of Bihar. It is very bad and he should not use such language. No one likes such things."

He further expressed confidence in Congress winning the general elections and said, "We are more confident than them (BJP), we are going to win, they will lose as people are against them.

"While addressing a public rally in Bihar on Saturday, PM Modi said, "For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme. if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so, if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do so. I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly."

The Prime Minister gathered wide criticism from the opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the PM's speech was faltering due to diminishing self-confidence.

"When the self-confidence is faltering, the speech also falters. There is a decrease in his confidence. And as a result, he is using such language," Akhilesh Yadav said.

-ANI

Here are the live updates: