Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress chief Kharge condemns PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT graduate got job with Rs 100 crore salary, fired within a year, replaced by woman with Rs 33 crore pay, she is...

Govt asks Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea to block…

At least 35 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah: Palestinian Health Ministry

Not Raazi, Secret Superstar, The Kerala Story, Manikarnika; this was first female-led film to earn Rs 100 crore in India

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Suhana pose with IPL trophy, recreate Harshit Rana's flying kiss gesture after KKR's win

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT graduate got job with Rs 100 crore salary, fired within a year, replaced by woman with Rs 33 crore pay, she is...

Govt asks Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea to block…

Not Raazi, Secret Superstar, The Kerala Story, Manikarnika; this was first female-led film to earn Rs 100 crore in India

9 hit films that Shah Rukh Khan rejected

5 stunning images of celestial wonders shared by NASA

AI imagines launch of ISRO's Gaganyaan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal Update: Cyclone Remal Strengthens, Set To Land On May 26, West Bengal On High Alert

Lok Sabha Election 2024: 89% Of India Has Voted: Who Is Ahead, BJP Or Congress? | NDA Vs INDIA

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: 24 Dead In Massive Fire At Gaming Zone In Gujarat, Rescue Operation Underway

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's historic win at Cannes after filing FIR against her for...

Shah Rukh Khan sports mask in first public appearance post health scare; joins Gauri to cheer for KKR at IPL final

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress chief Kharge condemns PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc during a public rally in Bihar. "I condemn the language used by him (PM Modi)," Kharge told ANI on Sunday, adding, "It is an insult to the people of Bihar. It is very bad and he should not use such language. No one likes such things."

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 27, 2024, 06:33 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: Congress chief Kharge condemns PM Modi's 'Mujra' remark on INDIA bloc
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mujra' remark on the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc during a public rally in Bihar. "I condemn the language used by him (PM Modi)," Kharge told ANI on Sunday, adding, "It is an insult to the people of Bihar. It is very bad and he should not use such language. No one likes such things."

He further expressed confidence in Congress winning the general elections and said, "We are more confident than them (BJP), we are going to win, they will lose as people are against them.

"While addressing a public rally in Bihar on Saturday, PM Modi said, "For Modi, the Constitution is supreme, for Modi, Babasaheb Ambedkar's sentiments are supreme. if the INDI alliance wants to accept the servitude of their vote bank, they are free to do so, if they want to perform 'Mujra' (dance), they are free to do so. I will still stand with the SC, ST, and OBC reservation staunchly."

The Prime Minister gathered wide criticism from the opposition leaders including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Pawan Khera Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the PM's speech was faltering due to diminishing self-confidence.

"When the self-confidence is faltering, the speech also falters. There is a decrease in his confidence. And as a result, he is using such language," Akhilesh Yadav said. 

-ANI

Here are the live updates:

LIVE BLOG

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Producer Ravi Bhagchandka reveals how he convinced Sachin Tendulkar for Sachin: A Billion Dreams | Exclusive

    Rajkot fire tragedy: One person is still missing, informs Gujarat Home Minister

    Nicki Minaj arrested at Amsterdam airport over 'drugs possession'; Pink Friday 2 UK Tour cancelled

    6 babies killed after massive fire broke out at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

    Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

    Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

    Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

    AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

    AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement