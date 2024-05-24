Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live: 'These people have no character,' Kangana Ranaut slams AAP on Maliwal assault

India
Recounting her ordeal of May 13, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar, personal aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal adding that she is not giving "clean-chit" to anyone.
Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party over the alleged assault incident of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi's Chief Minister residence, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that AAP leaders have no character adding that they should leave politics on the moral grounds.
"This is unfortunate. These people have no character. After doing so many scams and going to jail, they are not willing to let go of their posts. They should leave politics on moral grounds. The people who are going to jail, their character is questionable," Kangana Ranaut told ANI.
The BJP's Banto Devi Kataria (59), the wife of late MP Rattan Lal Kataria who won the previous two elections in 2014 and 2019 by handsome margins, is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House this year. However, he faces a doughty rival in the form of sitting Congress MLA from Mullana (reserved) assembly and the son of veteran Congress leader Phool Chand Mullana, Varun Chaudhary (44).
The reserved seat for Scheduled Caste candidates comprises the entire Ambala and Panchkula districts as well as part of Yamunanagar district.Nine assembly segments come within the ambit of the Ambala Lok Sabha seat. Of these, five--Panchkula, Ambala Cantt, Ambala City, Jagadhri and Yamunanagar--are currently with the BJP. The remaining four--Kalka, Naraingarh, Mulana-SC and Sadhaura-SC--are held by the Congress.
The last two elections for the constituency saw Rattan Lal Kataria coast to victory by a big margin of votes. The Congress stood second in both these elections.
In 2019, Kataria won Ambala by a margin of 3.42 lakh votes, trouncing the then-Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Kumari Selja. He secured 57 per cent of the votes polled.
It is believed that the lingering effects of the farmers' protest of 2020 against the now-withdrawn farm laws by the Centre, which spilt over into the following year, and the more recent stir by the annadatas, demanding a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support price), among a host of other demands, could hurt the prospects of the BJP candidate this year.
