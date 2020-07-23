Headlines

Taylor Swift announces surprise new album 'Folklore', quarantine album drops midnight

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2020, 07:14 PM IST

Taylor Swift is coming out with a new album tonight. Taylor's last album launch was a special one as it comprised of an Easter egg hunt (online and offline), candy-inspired music videos, and a traffic performance at the Billboard Music Awards. 

However, this time around Taylor has decided to take a more simplistic approach and drop her new album titled 'Folklore' Thursday at midnight. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Announcing the same via an Instagram post, Taylor wrote, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise...Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into." 

She further added, "Folklore has 16 songs, but the physical deluxe editions include a bonus track called 'The Lakes'. The physical editions come in eight different CD and vinyl editions, each with unique art and photos. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In addition to this, the music video for her first single, Cardigan drops tonight, written and directed by Taylor herself. Her fans are all pretty excited about the album release and are waiting for Taylor's big comeback. 

