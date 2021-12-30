Dwayne Johnson returning to 'Fast & Furious' series? Actor reveals

The feud between 'Fast and Furious' stars, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has become a topic of discussion among the audience. Since 2018, Diesel and Johnson have shown their discontent for each other on public platforms and even on social media. After 'The Fate of The Furious,' Dwayne Johnson opted out of the action franchise. However, he continued to play the role of Luke Hobbs in the spin-off 'Hobb & Shaw.'

In November, actor and producer Vin Diesel decided to end their fight and asked him to join the franchise for the final film on social media. On Instagram, Vin said, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Now, Dwayne has finally shared his view on Diesel's request. While speaking to CNN, the Rock said, "I told (Diesel) directly that I would not be returning to the franchise.” He further said that Vin shouldn't have brought kids into the post and his request is 'manipulative.' He said, “I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding.”

Johnson has confirmed that there is no chance of him returning in the final films of 'The Fast Saga,' "I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return.”

'Fast 10' is expected to hit screens in 2023, and Dwayne will soon be seen in 'Black Adam' and 'DC League of Super Pets'