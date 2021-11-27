After breakup with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid sports new look as steps out with sister Bella Hadid

Jelena Noura Hadid, more popularly known as Gigi Hadid, is one of the most famous American models. Gigi reportedly broke up with her boyfriend Zayn Malik, the famous British singer, in October 2021 after having an alleged dispute with Gigi's mother Yolanda.

Post her breakup, Gigi Hadid has undergone a makeover change. She was spotted in New York with her sister Bella Hadid on Wednesday. She has switched from reddish-brown hair to yellow, similar to Barbie-blonde colour. She wore black turtle neck, red jumpsuit and a black beanie cap with it, so her hair really stood out in the pictures.





Here's what Hadid's hair looked like before she made her first appearance post breakup. She had uploaded these pictures just last week on her Instagram account.



Meanwhile, the couple gave birth to their one-year old daughter Khai in September 2020 and the three of them spent a majority of their time in Gigi's family farm in Pennsylvania.