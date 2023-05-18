TMKOC's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi lost 16 Kgs weight in 1 and a half months, here's how

Dilip Joshi, a well-known actor, requires no introduction. He enjoys great acclaim for his superb acting abilities and modest demeanour. He began his acting career in Hindi cinema with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya, for the uninitiated. Additionally, he became well-known thanks to his role as "Jethalal Champaklal Gada" in the hit comedy TV series Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip, however, appeared in a number of well-known movies and TV shows before to beginning his voyage in this programme. He now explained how he had significantly reduced weight for one of his films.

Dilip Joshi on how he lost 16kgs in one and a half months

Dilip Joshi revealed to Mashable India that he had to shed 16 kg for a 1992 movie in just 1.5 months. He revealed that in order to play the scientist "Hunshilal" in the sociopolitical feature film Hun Hunshi Hunshilal, which offered him the part, he had to shed some weight. Renuka Shahane, Manoj Joshi, and Mohan Gokhale were among the other actors in the movie. Dilip worked out hard and shed weight in preparation for shooting the movie.

Dilip claimed that he kept a demanding schedule for 1.5 months during the same conversation. Additionally, he would run in the rain for hours across the entirety of Marine Drive. He would then jog the entire way home, which really assisted him in losing 16 kg. But he also said that he formerly looked forward to his jogs.

"I used to go to work, change at the swimming club and run across the whole Marine Drive, until (Hotel) Oberoi in the rain, and go back. I would jog the whole way and it used to take me 45 minutes. I lost 16 kgs in one and a half months. It used to be so much fun, He said.

'Jethalal Champaklal Gada,' played by Dilip Joshi, is unquestionably the heart and soul of TMKOC. Whether it's because of his amazing faces, comedic timing, or character arc experiments, "Jethalal" is without a doubt the most adored character on the programme. Dilip is one of the highest-paid actors on the show for this role; according to numerous estimates, he makes about Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.

