Anant Ambani lost 108kg then regained weight due to steroids from asthma treatment, here’s how

Anant Ambani with fiance Radhika Merchant

Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani's weight loss journey was without doubt praiseworthy as Anant Ambani had managed to lose as much as 108 kilos in just 18 months. Anant Ambani was praised by everyone for his stunning body transformation and he emerged as a source of inspiration for those who are battling obesity. But, recently everyone was left in deep shock when photos of Anant Ambani during his engagement with Radhika Merchant surfaced on social media. In the photos, Anant Ambani was once again looking fat and it seems that he has regained weight again.

Anant Ambani's weight loss journey

In 2016, Anant Ambani had lost around 108 kgs in 18 months by following a strict diet as well as workout routine. According to reports, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani consulted doctors at a hospital in Los Angeles to chalk out a diet and workout routine for Anant Ambani. As per the workout regime, Anant Ambani reportedly exercised for 5-6 hours daily, walked 21 km walk followed by 'yoga, weight training and functional training. He ate simple diet consisting of a lot of vegetables and fruits.

How did Anant Ambani regain weight?

Nita Ambani had once said in an interview that Anant Ambani is suffering from severe asthma and was put on a lot of steroids to keep situation under control. Nita Ambani also revealed that Anant Ambani “suffers from obesity."

How steroids can lead to weight gain?

According to health experts, asthma symptoms could prevent a person from exercising or doing hard physical activities. If a person is taking steroids for a long period of time then it is likely that the person can feel hungrier than usual, which means the person will eat more and it can ultimately lead to weight gain. Weight can also increase by fluid retention from taking oral steroids.

It is a known fact that asteroids which the doctors use to treat asthma, can change the body’s metabolism rate and it can alter the appetite level of the patient. In simple words, we can say that steroids increase appetite and it is possible that steroids for asthma can raise the blood glucose levels of the body, which can also lead to increase in weight.