Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Nene shares about his favourite drink: Know health benefits of drinking ABCG

Madhuri Dixit's husband, cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr Nene has shared his favourite morning drink on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Photo: Instagram/drneneofficial

Celebrated Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, cardiothoracic surgeon shared a picture on Instagram of his favourite natural drink. Drinking natural drinks in the morning comes with many health benefits.  Dr Nene's recent Instagram posts speak along similar lines. He shared a picture of himself with a glass of ABCG that he drinks in the morning to maintain good health. 

Nene shared the photo with the caption, "Nothing like an ABCG to bring in a Sunday morning. That’s apple/beetroot/carrot/ginger juice. I think we covered most of the vitamins." This drink contains 300g of beetroot, 300g of Carrot, 100g of apple, 1/2 inch of ginger, a half tablespoon of lemon, and salt (as per taste). 

 

 

What is ABCG?

The ABCG detox combination drink is full of essential nutrients such as zinc, potassium, manganese, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C and more. Consuming this drink comes with multiple health benefits including, an immunity boost, glowing skin, weight loss, a healthy heart, anti-ageing, recovery of bad breath, a healthy digestive system and more. 

For those who are fitness enthusiasts or are thinking of heading towards a healthy lifestyle, this can be a good starter. While consuming healthy food throughout the day can be a bit difficult for many with hectic working hours, consuming a nutrient-rich drink such as the ABCG can provide you with the right nutrients. 

