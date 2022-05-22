Garena Free Fire Max May 22 Redeem Codes: Use your free codes today

File Photo

One of the most loved multiplayer battle action-adventure game Garena Free Max is gaining popularity among online gamers with each passing day. The game’s high-quality visuals, consistent updates, redemption vouchers and hooking gameplay has helped it make a special mark in the gaming world.

Players in the Garena Free Fire can use diamonds and in-game events to customise in-game components, including characters, pets, gloo walls and armament.

The Garena Free Fire has released a new set of redeem codes yet again. All gamers should redeem these codes before they expire to get the best rewards. Besides claiming rewards via codes, players can get several items by being a part of the many events and challenges that the game organises.

According to recent information, the Garena Free Fire MAX players can get up to 18K gold by playing Lone Wolf. The detail was mentioned by Garena Free Fire North America in a tweet. It read, “Character choice crates are 50% off! That’s right! Only today and tomorrow! Play Lone Wolf to get up to 18K gold!”

The Garena Free Fire North America further mentioned that the Safari Riot Incubator is also out for today and specified that the Bullseye event will end soon. The players are guaranteed win in nine flips. The winners will get the Emerald Power M1887.

The Garena provides redemption codes that include a mix of letters and numbers on a consistent basis. Notably, each server has its own set of Free Fire redemption codes and players also get free goods regularly.

These items come along with unique codes which are used to move ahead in the game and earn a wide variety of rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 22 free codes

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H81 B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1J1 82J7 635E

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KV

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA DOFV 01B4

FF65 TRF2 V35Y

76HY 87UJ NU8J

KIO0 C8S7 A4Q3

1ESD 23FE 3FT5

C2XF SW76 G8EJ

To redeem the Garena Free Fire codes, you have to visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en and log in to your game account via Facebook, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, Apple ID and VK. Simply add any of the above mentioned redeem codes in the text box and hit the confirm button. Once you are done with the above-mentioned steps, you will get the rewards in your mails section within 24 hours. In case you don’t get via mail, you will get a text message about the same.