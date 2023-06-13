BGMI to face ban again? Here’s what Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has to say

BGMI

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) was unbanned by the Indian government last month with a few terms and conditions. Although BGMI is now available to download via Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the fear of ban is still lurking over it as the Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has issued a new statement related to gaming culture in India. In an interview to ANI, Chandrasekhar revealed that the government has prepared a blueprint of the new rules and will ban the games that do not fall under it. The minister has classified the games in three categories - Games that involve betting, games that can be harmful to the user and games that involve a factor of addiction.

Although Rajeev Chandrasekhar has not mentioned the name of any particular game, the first name that strikes the mind of most readers when talking about addictive gaming is BGMI. BGMI or other such games like PUBG and Call of Duty are pretty addictive and over the past few years, health experts have warned of the effects that these games can have on the human mind. It is worth noting that BGMI does mention that the game is a simulation and with the return, it has also limited the playtime, however it is not known whether the government will take these steps under consideration or not.

BGMI was launched by Krafton specifically for the Indian market after PUBG was banned in the country due to security concerns. Later, the government also banned BGMI in India.