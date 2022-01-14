WATCH: Step inside Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s massive farmhouse with swimming pool and more

Due to an increase of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa temporarily relocated to their farmhouse on the outskirts of town. On their YouTube channel, Life of Limbachiyaas, paul posted a video that included behind-the-scenes footage from one of their shoots at the property, which includes a pool and other facilities.

Haarsh's work as a writer was mocked by Bharti, who also complained that he wanted her to give her a neck massage despite the fact that she was pregnant. "Jab tumne kiya hi nahi hai toh tumhe iss baat pe itna problem kyun hai," he added, pointing out that she had declined his request. (When you didn't end up doing it, why do you have a problem)

"Karein kya jhagda farmhouse pe (Should we fight in the farmhouse?)" Haarsh continued. "Farmhouse aise keh raha hai jaise Salman Khan ke farmhouse ke paas hi humara farmhouse hai," Bharti said, "He is throwing around the word 'farmhouse' as though ours is adjacent to Salman Khan's farmhouse."

Bharti and Haarsh also spent time with their pet dog, Gogo. She indicated that their dinner would be prepared on an outdoor fire grill rather than a gas burner. Bharti cooked dal makhani and rotis while Haarsh was grilling chicken kebabs.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Bharti said that she wants to have a normal delivery. “I have started doing yoga every alternate day. I am really very scared of caesarean, I’ve heard it hurts a lot later and I will be a working mother so I don’t want any complications ahead. I have been working out a lot and following all the instructions by my doctor so that I can have a normal delivery. I at least walk for an hour in the morning and do yoga that is instructed by my trainer,” she said.